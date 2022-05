Panarin scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

After a quiet Game 1, Panarin bounced back with a three-point effort in the Game 2 victory. The 30-year-old winger now has 11 goals and 20 assists through 31 postseason contests. Panarin posted a career-best 96 points in the regular season with 22 goals and 74 assists.