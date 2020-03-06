Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Plays second fiddle to Mika
Panarin dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
Panarin set up Mika Zibanejad with the extra man in the first period, then sprung Zibanejad with a perfect stretch pass in overtime, which the Swede converted for his fifth goal of the game to win it. The Russian winger fit in an assist to Anthony DeAngelo in between his dishes to Zibanejad, as Panarin didn't take long to get back on his horse after having a 13-game point streak snapped by the Blues in his last game.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Extends point streak to 13•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak at 10 games•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Nine-game streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two-point night in win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Points in four straight games•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Provides insurance tally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.