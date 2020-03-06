Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Plays second fiddle to Mika

Panarin dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

Panarin set up Mika Zibanejad with the extra man in the first period, then sprung Zibanejad with a perfect stretch pass in overtime, which the Swede converted for his fifth goal of the game to win it. The Russian winger fit in an assist to Anthony DeAngelo in between his dishes to Zibanejad, as Panarin didn't take long to get back on his horse after having a 13-game point streak snapped by the Blues in his last game.