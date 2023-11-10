Panarin scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The 32-year-old waited until the third period to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games, but after setting up Alexis Lafreniere for what proved to be the game-winning tally, Panarin fired home an empty-netter from the Rangers' side of center ice to wrap up the scoring. After topping 90 points in each of the prior two campaigns, he's got his sights set on reaching the century mark for the first time and has piled up eight goals and 22 points during his streak, good for third in the NHL scoring race. The franchise record for consecutive games with points to begin a season is 14, set by Rod Gilbert in 1972-73, so Panarin will be looking to make some history in Sunday's home tilt against his former club, the Blue Jackets.