Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak at eight games
Panarin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
He helped set up the Rangers' first and last goals in regulation, but Panarin came up short to begin the shootout when it was his turn to tickle the twine. The 28-year-old has an eight-game point streak on the go, and he's been everything the team could have hoped for when the signed him in the offseason, collecting eight goals and 18 points through his first 15 games on Broadway.
