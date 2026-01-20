Panarin recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Panarin has been on a hot streak of late, and this was his 10th consecutive game with at least one point -- and the sixth over that stretch with multiple goal contributions. With 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in that span, it'd be fair to consider Panarin one of the most productive wingers in the league since the calendar flipped to 2026.