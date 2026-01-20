Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak reaches 10 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
Panarin has been on a hot streak of late, and this was his 10th consecutive game with at least one point -- and the sixth over that stretch with multiple goal contributions. With 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in that span, it'd be fair to consider Panarin one of the most productive wingers in the league since the calendar flipped to 2026.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Nine-game, 16-point scoring streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Stays hot in Thursday's loss•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two PP helpers Monday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three points in Winter Classic•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two helpers in NYE loss•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Picking up scoring pace•