Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak up to five games

Panarin scored a power-play goal on five shots and had two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Panarin's goal was his sixth of the year (third with the man advantage) and extended his point streak to five games. He's got two goals and six assists during that stretch and is now the Rangers' overall scoring leader with 12 points in 12 games. Panarin is in his first year with the Rangers after four straight 25-goal seasons for Chicago and Columbus, and he appears to be well on his way to another in Manhattan.