Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Points in four straight games

Panarin registered a goal and an assist with three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild. He also notched a plus-3 rating.

Panarin sniped his 29th goal of the season from the left faceoff circle to get the Rangers on the board in the first period. He also set up Mika Zibanejad's game-tying goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Panarin is now riding a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists) and is fast approaching the career-high 31 goals he scored as a sophomore with Chicago in 2016-17.