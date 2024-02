Panarin scored and fired off three shots during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Columbus.

Panarin continues to be one of the most productive forwards this season, with 33 goals and 79 points. He's been remarkably consistent all year, having only been held without a point in back-to-back games once all season. He went three games without a point from Nov. 20-24, and has only been held without a point in nine games since.