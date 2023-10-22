Panarin scored twice on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to five games with the two-goal effort. This was the first contest of the season where he hasn't recorded an assist. He's at three tallies, four helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Panarin continues to thrive on the second line and first power-play unit. That usage makes him a threat for a point-per-game pace, something he's achieved in each of the last six campaigns.