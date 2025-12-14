Panarin scored a goal and fired eight shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Panarin was given the opportunity to bury a penalty shot just 19 seconds after Noah Laba scored the first goal of the night for New York. With Saturday's twine finder, Panarin has 11 goals, 33 points and 92 shots on net through 33 games this season. After a sluggish start to the season offensively, Panarin has surged as of late to get back to a point-per-game this year. Since Nov. 7, he has 26 points across 19 games, which is nearly half of the number of games he's played in this season. The 34-year-old winger is back on track for an 82-plus point season, which would be his fifth consecutive campaign securing a point-per-game or more.