Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Pots second goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin scored his second goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.
The 33-year-old found some open ice just 57 seconds into the first period and snapped the puck past Filip Gustavsson, but the Rangers' offense then went cold once again for the remaining 59 minutes. Panarin has managed to be productive despite the struggles of his teammates, recording seven points in eight games with 19 shots on net and a minus-1 rating.
