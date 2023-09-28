Panarin (lower-body) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Panarin didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday with the injury. The Rangers thought that Panarin would be out short term and it appears that he is ready to return to the lineup. Panarin had 29 goals and 92 points in 82 games last season and should be selected early in the third round in most re-draft leagues.
