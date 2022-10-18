Panarin scored a goal and dished out three assists Monday for the second time this season as the Rangers handled the Ducks 6-4 Monday.

Panarin, who is coming off a career-best 96-point campaign, focused most of his attention on offense Monday. Sure, the 30-year-old left winger collected four points to lead the Rangers to a win, but he was a minus-2. For the season, the 30-year-old left winger has produced nine points in four games but is a minus-1. History suggests Panarin, who was a plus-21 last season and a career-best plus-36 during 2019-20, will place additional focus on defense.