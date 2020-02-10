Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Provides insurance tally

Panarin scored a goal and had three shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Panarin scored his 28th goal of the season when he knocked home a rebound on a 2-on-1 rush to put the Rangers up 3-1. He's closing in on his third 30-goal campaign in five NHL seasons, and with 73 points in 53 games has a chance to top the career-high 87 he scored last season with Columbus.