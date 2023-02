Panarin provided two helpers in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Panarin picked up a pair of assists on Mika Zibanejad goals, including a power-play tally late in the second period. Panarin now has 12 goals and 40 assists, good for eighth in the league, through 50 games this season. The 31-year-old All-Star has five assists in his last four contests, playing alongside Zibanejad on New York's top unit.