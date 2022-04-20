Panarin had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.
Panarin had the secondary helper on Ryan Strome's power-play goal to open the scoring in the second period. He then lugged the puck around the offensive zone for a while in the third before setting up Adam Fox for a goal that doubled Nee York's lead. The pair of helpers put Panarin at the 70-assist mark, and he's three points shy of his career-high 95 from 2019-20.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three-point night Saturday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ends team's scoring drought•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Stays hot with three clutch points•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Sets up game-winner Saturday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Eight points in last two games•