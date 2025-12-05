Panarin produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

After having a hand in a Mika Zibanejad tally early in the first period that opened the scoring, Panarin slotted home an empty-netter late in the third to put the game away. With that goal, Panarin reached 900 points for his career (311 goals, 589 assists) in 781 NHL games. The 34-year-old winger has caught fire again of late, racking up four multi-point performances in the last five games, and on the 2025-26 campaign he's delivered nine goals and 30 points in 29 contests.