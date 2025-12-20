default-cbs-image
Panarin (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Panarin was forced to miss Thursday's tilt in St. Louis with the illness. The 34-year-old has tallied 11 times while adding 23 assists over 35 contests this season. He will return to the top line, as well as first power-play duty.

