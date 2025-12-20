Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Panarin was forced to miss Thursday's tilt in St. Louis with the illness. The 34-year-old has tallied 11 times while adding 23 assists over 35 contests this season. He will return to the top line, as well as first power-play duty.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Expected to miss Thursday's game•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Pots penalty shot in win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 900 career points•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Sparks comeback against Dallas•