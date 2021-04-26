Panarin produced a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Panarin set up a Mika Zibanejad goal late in the first period. This was a quiet performance by Panarin's recent standards. The Russian winger has racked up eight tallies and 16 helpers in his last 14 appearances. For the season, he's at 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists), 100 shots on net and a plus-17 rating in 38 contests.