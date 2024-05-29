Panarin registered a pair of assists, including one with the man advantage, in Game 4 against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Despite his two-point effort, Panarin remains mired in a seven-game goal drought during which he has recorded just 14 shots. Still, the 32-year-old winger continues to find ways to produce, though his effort Tuesday wasn't enough to secure a victory for the club. If the Rangers are going to make the Stanley Cup Finals, they will need Panarin to start finding the back of the net.