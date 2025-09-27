Panarin (lower body) is still in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Panarin was cleared for contact Friday, but there is no need to rush him back into the lineup during preseason action. Panarin had 89 points in 80 regular-season games in 2024-25, a drop from 120 points the previous campaign. The 33-year-old still has plenty of offensive flair in his game, though he may never get back to the 100-point mark in a season.