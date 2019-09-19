Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Removed as precaution
Coach David Quinn revealed after Wednesday's preseason game that Panarin (groin) exited for precautionary reasons and should be fine, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Barring a setback of some kind, it sounds as though Panarin should be ready for the start of the regular season. As such, he shouldn't really take a hit in terms of fantasy value at this point. It's still worth monitoring his progress as the regular season approaches.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Leaves preseason game•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Goes Blue Jackets to Blueshirts•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Mistakes prove costly in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scores lone goal in Game 4 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bread Man delivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Keeps playoff point streak alive•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.