Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Removed as precaution

Coach David Quinn revealed after Wednesday's preseason game that Panarin (groin) exited for precautionary reasons and should be fine, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Barring a setback of some kind, it sounds as though Panarin should be ready for the start of the regular season. As such, he shouldn't really take a hit in terms of fantasy value at this point. It's still worth monitoring his progress as the regular season approaches.