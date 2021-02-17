site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-artemi-panarin-returning-against-philadelphia | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Returning against Philadelphia
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Panarin (lower body) will return to action Thursday against the Flyers.
Panarin will return to the lineup after missing the Rangers' last two contests with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has racked up 15 points in 12 games this campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read