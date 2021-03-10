Panarin (not injury related) returned to practice Wednesday, paving the way for him to return to the lineup Thursday against Boston.

Panarin has missed New York's last eight games while on a leave of absence, but the star winger should return to the lineup versus the Bruins. Panarin's racked up five goals and 18 points through 14 games this season, so fantasy managers should be sure to slot him into their lineups ahead of puck drop Thursday night.