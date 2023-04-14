Panarin scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.
Panarin's goal was a beauty. He wired a one-timer from the left circle off a spin-o-rama pass from Adam Fox. The Bread Man finished the season with 29 goals and 92 points.
