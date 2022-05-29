Panarin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
Panarin buried a wrist shot from high in the slot to give the Rangers a 5-2 lead in the third period. The goal is the first of the series for the 30-year-old winger and just his third point. Panarin now has four goals and six assists through 13 playoff contests.
