Panarin opened the scoring Monday, finishing a feed from Filip Chytil on an odd-man rush. The goal was Panarin's first since Oct. 30, snapping a 12-game drought, though he did log eight assists over that span. The 31-year-old winger now has six goals and 19 assists through 23 games this season.