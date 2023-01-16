Panarin scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Panarin accounted for all of the Rangers' offense in the loss, beating Sam Montembeault with a wrist shot from the circle in the second period. Panarin now has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last seven games. He's up to 12 goals and 35 assists through 44 contests this season.