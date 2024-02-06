Panarin scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Panarin got the Rangers on the board midway through the third period, firing a long-range wrist shot through traffic that got by Alexandar Georgiev to tie the game 1-1. The 32-year-old Panarin now has four goals and six points in his last five games, bracketing the All-Star break. He's up to 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists), tied for fourth-most in the league, through 50 games this season.