Panarin scored two goals in a 5-2 victory against the Islanders on Sunday.
Panarin netted a power-play goal in the second period before rounding out the scoring with an empty-netter in the third frame. He has been held off the scoresheet only once through 11 games this season while amassing nine goals and 18 points.
