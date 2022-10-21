Panarin scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday.
He connected off a give-and-go with Adam Fox with a high one-timer from low in the left circle that got past James Reimer on the short side. Panarin has points in each of his first five games this season and his 11 points (three goals, eight assists) lead the NHL in scoring.
