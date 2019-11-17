Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Scoring streak at 11
Panarin had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
It's his fifth multi-point game in six and the 11th consecutive game where he's gotten at least a point (five goals, 12 assists). The yeast in the Bread Man's game is sure making his fantasy value rise.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: On 10-game, 15-point scoring streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Streak reaches nine•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak at eight games•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Extends point streak to seven•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Enjoying six-game point streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak up to five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.