Panarin scored a power-play goal on six shots, logged four PIM and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

The Rangers elected to keep their top unit on the ice for a full power play in overtime. Panarin rewarded head coach Gerard Gallant, tallying with nine seconds left in the man advantage to secure the 4-3 series win. The goal was Panarin's first since Game 3, though he had two assists in the previous three contests. The 30-year-old finished the first round with three goals, four helpers, 23 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in seven appearances.