Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Set to play Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Panarin (lower body) is good to go for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Penguins, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Panarin was sidelined for the conclusion of preseason action due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be back in action for the start of the regular season. The 33-year-old made 80 regular-season appearances for the Rangers last year, recording 37 goals, 52 assists, 18 hits, 16 PIM and 11 blocked shots while averaging 19:41 of ice time.
