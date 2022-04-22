Panarin had four assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Panarin played a role in all three of Andrew Copp's first-period goals. The first assist was especially impressive, as the Russian winger threw a pinpoint backhand pass to find Copp, who was the trailer on the rush. Copp made no mistake with that feed, and the play started off a natural hat trick for the former Jet, who has found instant chemistry with Panarin since coming over to New York. Panarin didn't forget to share the sugar with his other linemate, setting up Ryan Strome for the Rangers' fifth goal late in the second. The Bread Man boosted his season assist total to 74, taking sole possession of second in the league behind Jonathan Huberdeau, and Panarin has set a new career high with 96 points.