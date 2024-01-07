Panarin had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Panarin's goal came off a slick face-off win by Vincent Trocheck, who pushed the puck forward, picked it up and then slipped it to the Bread Man who beat Samuel Montembeault with a one-timer that went five-hole. Panarin is on a seven-game, 12-point streak that includes eight goals, and that has catapulted him into a tie with David Pastrnak for third in NHL scoring (55 points).