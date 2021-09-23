Panarin (lower body) skated with Ryan Strome and Kaapo Kakko on New York's second line during Thursday's practice, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Panarin missed the last three games of the 2020-21 season with a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he has fully recovered from that issue. The Russian winger racked up 17 goals and 58 points through 42 games last campaign and will remain an elite fantasy asset in 2021-22.
