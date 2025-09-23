Panarin (lower body) has started skating but remains out of the lineup ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Considering Panarin has yet to return to practice, he should probably be considered doubtful, at best, to play versus the Islanders on Thursday. Still, the fact that the veteran winger is skating bodes well for his availability for the season opener against the Penguins on Oct. 7. Once cleared to play, Panarin is a lock to reclaim his spots on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.