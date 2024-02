Panarin (lower body) took line rushes during warmups, indicating he's expected to play Thursday versus the Devils, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Panarin was deemed a game-time call, and the Rangers had extra forwards on the ice for warmups, but it appears he won't have to miss time. The 32-year-old winger has racked up 75 points over 56 contests without missing a game yet this season.