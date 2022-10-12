Panarin recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Panarin set up the second of Mika Zibanejad's two tallies in the contest. At this point in his career, Panarin's playmaking ability is no secret -- he's never had fewer than 41 assists in a campaign. The 30-year-old winger should continue to be a fixture on the Rangers' top power-play unit, where he registered 37 of his 96 points last season.