Panarin notched a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Panarin set up Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers' lone goal Thursday. The four blocks Thursday tripled Panarin's playoff total to six -- he's a scoring winger first and foremost with very little to show for in his defensive zone. The 30-year-old is up to nine points (four on the power play), 29 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances.