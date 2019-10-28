Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Snags two helpers

Panarin notched two assists in Sunday's 7-4 defeat to Boston.

It was the third multipoint game for Panarin, who has racked up five goals and four assists in the first nine games of the year. The winger is averaging 21:00 of ice time, which included 4:04 with the man advantage, cementing him as a top fantasy option. The Russian will look to keep the momentum rolling when the Rangers square off with the Lightning on Tuesday.