Panarin picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

With the Rangers down 2-1 late in the third period, the 34-year-old winger got to work and helped set up Will Cuylle's tying tally with just over two minutes left in regulation. Panarin's shot early in OT then produced a rebound that Vladislav Gavrikov tucked home for the game-winner. Panarin has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and over the last 14 contests he's come to life with six goals and 21 points.