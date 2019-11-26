Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Sparks offense in OT win

Panarin picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

All the Blueshirts' offense flowed through Panarin on the night, although he didn't have much to do on the game-winner -- he dropped the puck to Anthony DeAngelo by the blue line in the Minnesota end, and the defenseman took care of the rest. Panarin remains on pace for the best season of his career, posting eight multi-point performances in the last 10 games to give him 12 goals and 30 points through his first 22 contests as a Ranger.