Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Stays hot in Thursday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin notched two assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
The star winger had a hand in tallies by Mika Zibanejad in the second period and Vincent Trocheck in the third. Panarin has reeled off four straight multi-point performances, erupting for two goals and nine points during that span, and on the season he's produced 16 goals and 48 points in 44 contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two PP helpers Monday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three points in Winter Classic•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two helpers in NYE loss•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Picking up scoring pace•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Goals galore in shootout win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ready to rock•