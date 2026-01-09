Panarin notched two assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

The star winger had a hand in tallies by Mika Zibanejad in the second period and Vincent Trocheck in the third. Panarin has reeled off four straight multi-point performances, erupting for two goals and nine points during that span, and on the season he's produced 16 goals and 48 points in 44 contests.