Panarin scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots on net while adding an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Even with the Rangers as a whole struggling in an ugly road loss, Panarin kept racking up points, getting New York on the board early in the second period by snapping a point shot past a screened Anton Forsberg. Panarin has 13 multi-point efforts in 24 games to begin the season, and the 32-year-old remains on track for a career-best campaign with 16 goals and 37 points, putting his third in the NHL scoring race behind Nikita Kucherov (42) and J.T. Miller (39).