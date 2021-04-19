Panarin registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- en route to a 5-3 win over the Devils on Sunday.

Panarin is on a major tear, as evidenced by his four-game point streak comprised of four goals and six assists. It's nearly impossible to point to any flaws in his game, and Panarin's been a plus player each season since bringing home the Calder Trophy with the Blackhawks in 2015-16.