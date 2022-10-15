Panarin produced an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Panarin has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of the Rangers' games so far. He helped out on a Dryden Hunt tally in the third period of Friday's loss. Panarin has a goal, five assists, six shots on net and a plus-1 rating while occupying his usual second-line role so far. Two of his helpers have come with the man advantage.
