Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Streak reaches nine
Panarin notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win versus Pittsburgh.
Facing the Penguins, the Bread Man continued his assault on the scoresheet and now has 20 points in 16 games this season, Panarin's first with the Rangers. Next up is a road game in Tampa Bay on Thursday. In 11 career games versus the Lightning, Panarin has only managed a goal and two assists, so history won't be on the side of the 28-year-old as he looks to push his point streak into double digits.
