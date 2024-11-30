Panarin scored a goal and an assist on the power play, fired five shots on net and blocked a shot in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Panarin gave New York the lead midway through the first period with a snipe from above the faceoff circle that beat Montreal's Sam Montembeault above his glove-side shoulder. He later set up Mika Zibanejad's power-play strike in the second period. With the Rangers looking to end a five-game losing skid, Panarin came out firing. In addition to the five attempts that reached the net, he took another six that missed the mark. He's up to five tallies and five helpers on the power play.